Claro Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average is $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

