Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.05 Million in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. iShares Europe ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

IEV stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

