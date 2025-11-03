Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for 4.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 76,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,877,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,964,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,910.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,648.00 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,798.45.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

