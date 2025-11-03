TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 849.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $534.28 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.00, for a total transaction of $67,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

