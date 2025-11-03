Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Holdings Cut by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

