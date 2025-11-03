Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.66 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,938.16. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $996,093. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

PayPal Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

