CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 367,800 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 568,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCDBF stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

