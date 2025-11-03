Compton Financial Group LLC Acquires 180,674 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

