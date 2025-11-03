Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,444,000 after buying an additional 213,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,030,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,081,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,257.72. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $301,818.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,728,784.67. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $113.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $148.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI set a $124.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

