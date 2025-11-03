Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

