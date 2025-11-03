Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.3%

NVO opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $220.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $113.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.