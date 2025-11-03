Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF $ONEV

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEV stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $570.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $135.80.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.