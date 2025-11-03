Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,691 Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P 500 comprises approximately 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Short S&P 500 worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SH opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

