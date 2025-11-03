Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.6% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

