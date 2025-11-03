Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 327.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 234.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $106.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $1,591,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662. The trade was a 98.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,844.40. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 349,971 shares of company stock worth $34,855,055 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

