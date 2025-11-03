C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,718 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,304,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after buying an additional 396,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,415,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.6%

CHRW stock opened at $153.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

