Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSY stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Banco de Sabadell Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 479.0%. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Stories

