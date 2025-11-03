Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR Stock Position Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $11,769,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,057,995.80. The trade was a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WOR stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.30. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

