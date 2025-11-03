Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $63.20 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

