Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ Stock Position Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

