Burney Co. Purchases 38,369 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Burney Co. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.15% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

