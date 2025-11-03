M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up approximately 3.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,109.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $183.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,448.14. This trade represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered M&T Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

