Tsfg LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.75 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

