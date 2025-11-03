Snider Financial Group Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,622 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.