CS Disco (LAW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $38.5230 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

CS Disco Stock Down 0.6%

LAW opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.12. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CS Disco news, EVP Richard Francis Crum sold 10,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $50,860.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 233,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,634.18. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lafair sold 14,844 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $71,548.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 822,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,524.86. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 86,499 shares of company stock worth $510,738 and sold 37,971 shares worth $183,020. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 1,181,046 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

