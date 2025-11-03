Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Grows By 65.8%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 311,400 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the September 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 458,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, TradeWell Securities LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of FDN stock opened at $283.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.80. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a 52 week low of $191.37 and a 52 week high of $287.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.16.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

