W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes $290,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $200.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a market cap of $475.58 billion, a PE ratio of 668.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $204.18.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

