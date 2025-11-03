Cobram Estate Olives Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CBO)

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $816.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.80.

About Cobram Estate Olives

Cobram Estate Olives Limited operates as a food and agribusiness company with olive farming and milling operations in Australia and the United States. Its olive farming assets include various olive trees of freehold farmland in Australia and long-term leased and freehold properties in California. The company also owns olive tree nursery, olive mills, olive oil bottling and storage facilities, and olives laboratory.

