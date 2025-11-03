Cobram Estate Olives Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:CBO)

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.
Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $816.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.80.
About Cobram Estate Olives
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cobram Estate Olives
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Safe and Steady Stocks for Any Market
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.