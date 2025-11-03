West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 19th

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.
West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.
West Bancorporation Trading Down 0.8%
West Bancorporation stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $360.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on WTBA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on West Bancorporation from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
