Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.950-6.300 EPS.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.16. 3,409,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.82. Clorox has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.20.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Clorox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

