BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG):

11/1/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/29/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/10/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $27.50 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – BrightSpring Health Services was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,497. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,576,945.40. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.