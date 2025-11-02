Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Aflac by 224.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 70,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3%

AFL stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.