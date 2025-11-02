Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

