Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Boosts Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Geo Group makes up about 0.8% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GEO stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. Geo Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.42 million during the quarter. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

