Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. Has $411,000 Stake in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

VOD opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.