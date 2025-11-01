Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Archrock by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Archrock by 1,066.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 179,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 164,231 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 10.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,493.34. This represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. Archrock had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

