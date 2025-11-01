Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.44 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

