Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 5,293 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JPST opened at $50.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

