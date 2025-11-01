Crescent Sterling Ltd. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Crescent Sterling Ltd. cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.1%

CMI stock opened at $438.34 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $449.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.90 and a 200-day moving average of $362.73.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.10, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,476.20. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,319 shares of company stock worth $17,764,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.