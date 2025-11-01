Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 821.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.23. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

