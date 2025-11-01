Crescent Sterling Ltd. Invests $234,000 in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 257.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.39. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.