Balentine LLC Has $24.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

