SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $44.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.