iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stake Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,322 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $101,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

