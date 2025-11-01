Crescent Sterling Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.