Critical Contrast: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties 1.00% 0.56% 0.25% Global Net Lease -43.75% -9.71% -3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 1 3 0 0 1.75 Global Net Lease 0 2 3 1 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Global Net Lease”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $731.78 million 0.77 $41.02 million ($0.09) -57.28 Global Net Lease $805.01 million 2.10 -$131.57 million ($1.44) -5.31

Summit Hotel Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -355.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out -52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

