Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,107,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Global Payments by 346.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,441,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.