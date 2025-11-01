Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,891 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Lithia Motors worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $314.11 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.10 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.37%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.