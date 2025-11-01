Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 707 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,476,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,026,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

