Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $748.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

